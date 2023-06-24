BBNaija Star, Maria Chike Expecting First Child (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has revealed that she’s expecting her first child.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share the good news alongside a video of her maternity shoot.

She expressed excitement about the bundle of joy and rendered a heartfelt prayer for the child.

READ ALSO: Maria Chike Apologises To Apostle Selman For Dragging Him Into Cheating Scandal

Captioning the video, Maria said the new chapter of her life is called blessed and they can wait to meet the baby.

She wrote, “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you.”

Recall that Maria made headlines in 2020 for allegedly snatching Kelvin, the husband to Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister.

Watch video below: