“Be Patient” — Gbajabiamila Breaks Silence On Alleged Appointment As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

Outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to reports making the rounds that he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria observed that were reports on Thursday that Gbajabiamila had been named as the CoS of the newly inaugurated president.

The reports claimed that the speaker was introduced as the CoS at a meeting between Tinubu and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, Gbajabiamila, speaking to journalists after the meeting, declined to confirm the claims and called for patience.

He, further, implored peddlers of such claims and reports to “allow the system to work.”

“Be patient, be patient. The system works in its own way. Let’s allow the system to work.

“We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. Thank you very much,” the lawmaker added.

In March, Gbajabiamila had denied speculation that he was lobbying for the position after he won his re-election to the national assembly.

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing,” Gbajabiamila had said.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate, and for that reason, somebody conjectured that I must be in line for the office because I didn’t care about my mandate.”