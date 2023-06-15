Beware Of Substandard Paracetamol From Liberia – NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert against the intake of substandard Paracetamol from Liberia.

According to NAFDAC vial its twitter’s page, issued an official statement to warn Nigerians against purchasing the drug before even thinking about taking it.

“The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is notifying the public of a substandard paracetamol suspension PARA CLEAR SUSPENSION 125 received from Liberian Medicine and Health Product Regulatory Authority for laboratory testing in the NAFDAC Central Drug Control Laboratory (CDCL),” NAFDAC wrote.

“Laboratory analysis of the sample confirms that the product contains toxic ethylene glycol, a toxic substance that is not expected in product formulations.

“The product also failed the requirement for acute oral toxicity with five deaths of the laboratory animals recorded,”

NAFDAC said that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

It further stated that the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

According to NAFDAC, Paracetamol Suspension is used for the treatment of mild to moderate aches and pain including headache, migraine, neuralgia, toothache, sore throat, menstrual pains etc.

It is also used for the reduction of fever and to be used as an adjunctive treatment to relieve symptoms of cold and flu.

Although the product is not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of substandard (contaminated) syrups.

NAFDAC said that all medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

NAFDAC implores members of the public to desist from purchasing medicinal products from unauthorized sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers as fake drugs are mostly smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries and distributed through such inappropriate channels.