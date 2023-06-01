Blasphemy: Bauchi Sharia Court Orders Arrest Of Imam Abdul’aziz

The Upper Sharia Court of Appeal No 1 sitting in Bauchi has issued a bench warrant on Dutsen-Tanshi Jumma’at Mosque Imam, Dr Idris Abdul’aziz following his failure to appear before the court.

It was gathered that Abdul’aziz who is standing trial before the court bordering on an alleged incitement of public disturbance of peace and blasphemy following a petition against him to the police alleging that the Imam in one of his Ramadan Tafsir sessions passed blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and some notable Dariqa clerics.

In his ruling, the presiding judge of the court, Hussaini Turaki ruled that the imam, who was released on bail, be forced to appear before him during the next sitting of the court on June 5th.

He argued that the failure of Dr Idris to honour the court summons served on him amounted to contempt.

However, counsel to the imam, Barrister Sadiq Abubakar Ilelah, blamed an undisclosed ailment as being the chief reason Dr Idris did not appear in court.

