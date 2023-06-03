Borno’s Former SSG, Shuwa, Dies After Office Exit

Immediate past Borno State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, has died.

Information Nigeria reports that Shuwa, who served under Governor Babagana Umara Zulum until May 28, passed away after a brief illness.

Sources within his family that spoke with Daily Trust confirmed he died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Shuwa, born in 1958, was a seasoned administrator with an extensive record of work at the state and federal levels.

Recall that during a valedictory session a few days to 29th May 2023, Governor Zulum announced three days extension for the late SSG to remain in office after the dissolution of the entire cabinet.