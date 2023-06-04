Burna Boy Becomes First African Artiste To Sell Out 80k London Stadium

Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy has achieved another major feat in his career with his fans thrilled about his achievement.

The Common Person crooner made history after selling out an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, United Kingdom, becoming the first African artiste to solo headline a United Kingdom stadium.

The concert, a part of Burna’s Love, Damini Tour, was held on Saturday, June 3, and saw electrifying performances from Burna himself and international acts like JHus, Stormzy, Dave, and more.

Confirming the report via its official Twitter handle on Saturday before the show, the London Stadium congratulated the singer for the achievement.

It tweeted: “NOW SOLD OUT @burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT.

What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium. For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show.”

Burna Boy had earlier announced the show as part of the stops for his ‘Love, Damini’ world tour.

He performed some of his hit singles to a screaming crowd, alongside unreleased records including his single with JHus from the latter’s highly anticipated album ‘Don’t Say Militancy.’