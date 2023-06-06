“Can’t Wait To Change My Daughter’s Last Name From Adeleke To Momodu” – Davido’s Babymama

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has caused a stir online after revealing her plans to change her daughter’s last name to Momodu.

Sophia disclosed this during a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat this on Monday evening.

She further stated that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to Imade.

“Can’t wait to change her last name… I still think Momodu is 👌as I’m Mom and Dad”.

When asked to write with caution as her comments might be misinterpreted, Sophia said ‘’our elders say the truth is bitter. I haven’t even started”

See post below: