Catechist On The Run After Trying To Dispose Lover’s Body Who Died During Abortion In Benue

A Catechist from St. Martins Parish Mbape in Adikpo deanery, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, is reportedly on the run following the death of a young lady suspected to be his lover.

The catechist identified as Oliver Vershima was last seen around 7 pm on Sunday evening, June 4, 2023, while attempting to dispose of the lady’s body.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, a native from the community, Terhemba, said the suspect, who was assigned to work at St. Augustine Zone, Jov Mbahura, concealed the woman’s body inside his room after she died during attempt to terminate her pregnancy.

“On questioning him, it was discovered that he (Oliver) had impregnated the lady and they tried to terminate the pregnancy but in the process, the lady lost her life early hours of the day,” he explained.

The catechist then hid the dead body inside his room until nightfall so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught while trying to carry the body out of the village but he later escaped in the melee,” Terhemba added.

Terhemba said the identity of the lady was yet to be ascertained, adding that she came from a neighbouring community.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said that the corpse of the lady had been recovered and deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Corpse of the said young girl who was said to have visited her man friend was recovered and taken to the mortuary after a report was received but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away.”

She said investigation was ongoing as the cause of the death of the young Lady is still unknown.

See photos below: