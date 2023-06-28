CBN Sets N50,000 Daily Limit On Contactless Payments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set a N50,000 limit for contactless payments (payments made without physical contact between a payment device, such as pre-paid, debit, and credit cards, key fobs, mobile electronic devices, and wearable devices).

The CBN’s Director of Payments System Management Department, Musa Jimoh said the decision was taken due to the risks associated with contactless payments, “verification and authorisation would be required for transactions above the limits”.

For transactions above limits, “existing know-your-customer (KYC) requirements and limits on the electronic payment channels shall apply”.

The statement read, “Following the issuance of the guidelines on contactless payments in Nigeria and in cognisance of the risks associated with contactless payments, the bank, hereby, defines transaction limits above which verification and authorisation are required.

“Transaction limits for contactless payments through accounts/wallets in Nigeria shall be as follows: transaction limit 15,000, daily cumulative limit N50,000.

“Higher-value contactless payments are transactions that exceed the above-stated limits and shall require appropriate verification and authorisation.

“Limits above this stipulated daily cumulative limit shall be conducted using contact-based technology.”