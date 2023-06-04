CCB: I Took No Loans, Have No Liability But My Cows Decreased – Buhari

Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he neither took loans nor liability during his eight-year tenure.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, following the submission of his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to him, the completed declaration shows that his movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside, and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had at Union Bank, Kaduna.

Shehu furthered that the number of animals on the former President’s farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.

He also said the CCB has issued an acknowledgment receipt to the former president.

The statement titled, “FORMER PRESIDENT BUHARI SUBMITS ASSETS DECLARATION FORM, SHOWS ZERO DEBT” reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

