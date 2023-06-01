Charly Boy Backs Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Controversial Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has thrown his weight behind the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

This move has caused a dramatic increase in the price of petroleum products, inciting widespread public outcry.

Following the subsidy removal, Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) now sells for over N500 per litre in many parts of the country.

Reacting to the controversies surrounding the development, Charly Boy, slammed a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, backed the removal, saying there is no better time than now.

In a tweet on his official handle, the singer opined that the fight is beyond support for his preferred candidate, but the alleged criminal elements disturbing the country’s economy.

He wrote, “Listen and be informed. Okonjo Iweala bares it all on the subsidy removal. There can be no other time, and the time is NOW.

“My fellow Nigerians this fight is really not about Obi. It’s about the criminals who insist on stealing our national patrimony leaving us poor and hopeless”.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the veteran singer expressed displeasure to the development.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the entertainer wondered if those lauding the president on the move would not suffer the consequences.

He wrote, “Tinubu don break record within 24 hours after swearing-in. Fuel scarcity and fuel price have increased after announcing fuel subsidy removal. Day 1 hitting the ground running.

“The question is, are the BATIS going to buy this fuel in different prices from what We Buy??? We go soon learn”.