“Come Up With Your Idea, Find Something Original To Do” – David Hundeyin Slams Chef Dammy

David Hundeyin, popular controversial Nigerian journalist, on Saturday, advised Chef Dammy and others trying to beat Hilda Baci, celebrity chef, as the Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the longest cooking marathon to look for something original to do.

Information Nigeria reports that the reaction is coming after Damilola Adeparusi, the Ekiti-based chef, in a press conference, revealed her plans to displace Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Record holder.

According to Dammy, following the support she received from well-wishers and notable Nigerians in the society during the last cook-A-thon, she has decided to cook for 150 hours and ensure it is duly registered with GWR.

Dammy made her intentions to displace Hilda, few days after GWR confirmed Akwa Ibom- born chef’s Cook-A-Thon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The Ekiti-based chef said the new challenge will take place next month, adding that she is open to new opportunities and experiences in life.

But, David via his Twitter handle advised the young cook to come up with her own idea and find something original to do.

He tweeted: “Take off the aprons. Leave the kitchens. Rest the hashtags. Go outside and find something original to do in this massive world of ours.

“Come up with an idea of your own. Try, fail, and the refine and reiterate your idea. Succeed. Grow our economy. Make your own mark on history.”