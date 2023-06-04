Construction Firm’s Truck Kills 4, Injures 16 In Kwara

Four persons were reportedly killed and 16 others injured in a lone accident that happened on Olooru-New Jebba Road in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara, Mr Frederick Ogidan in Ilorin on Sunday stated that the vehicle belonged to Chinese construction firm, CGC Construction Company.

He blamed the accident, which occurred at Olooru on over-speeding.

Ogidan said relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses while the injured were taken to a hospital at Kambi village in the area.