Cost Of Governance: No More Budgetary Allocation To Professional Bodies/Councils From 2027 – FG

The Federal Government (FG) says it will discontinue funding of professional bodies and councils with effect from 2026.

Information Nigeria reports that the development comes amid the need for the government to cut the cost of governance.

Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget Office, disclosed this in a circular, DG/BDT/GEN.CORR/2016/XII/3067 dated 26th June 2023 to the Nigerian Council of Food Science & Technology Fed. Min. of Science, Technology & Innovation.

According to the Director-General, the decision was in line with the decision of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).

Akabueze furthered that the implementation would be effected from 31st December, 2026.

“I wish to inform you that the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 2026.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in Compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office will no longer make budgetary provisions to your Institution with effect from the above-stated date, and you will be regarded as a self-funded organization.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 31st December 2026, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead and capital expenditures,” he said.