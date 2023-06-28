Court Restrains Kano Gov., Yusuf From Re-arresting Doguwa Over Alleged Murder

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and the State’s Attorney-General (AG) from re-arresting or detaining Alhassan Doguwa, lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tundun Wada federal constituency.

The Presiding Judge, Donatus Okorowo restated the order following an oral application by Afam Osigwe, Doguwa’s counsel, on Tuesday.

Recall that on February 28, Doguwa was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, while boarding a flight to Abuja.

At the time, the police said they received a report he led thugs to set ablaze the secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano.

Two persons were said to have died in the incident.

Though Doguwa denied any wrongdoing, he was arraigned in March at a magistrate court in Kano and was later remanded in prison.

He was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by a federal high court after a few days in prison.

However, the charges were withdrawn after the prosecution said it could not “find sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences.”

The lawmaker consequently filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/831/23 seeking an order enforcing his fundamental rights.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector-General of Police, the Governor of Kano State and Kano state AG are joined as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

On June 20, in a motion ex-parte earlier moved by Osigwe, the legislator sought the protection of the court against an alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him.

Okorowo had ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Although the judge did not grant all the prayers sought, he ordered Doguwa to put the defendants on notice for them to show cause why his prayers should not be granted on the next adjourned date.

However, at the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Osigwe informed the court that the 3rd and 4th defendants (Governor and the AG) served them with their processes around 2pm on Monday.

While seeking an adjournment to enable him file an appropriate response, Osigwe prayed the court to extend its earlier order for parties to maintain the status quo.

But M. K. Umar, who appeared for the governor and the AG, disagreed with the applicant’s oral application and prayed the court to order an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.

In reaction, Osigwe told the court that Umar’s reaction had confirmed their fear of what the state government allegedly planned against his client.

“The supreme court says irrespective of whether an injunctive order has been made, parties should submit themselves to the decision of the court,” he said.

He further prayed the court for an undertaking from the state counsel.

Umar assured the judge that the state government would not take further steps during the pendency of the case in court.

The Judge in a short ruling noted the undertaking made by Umar and directed parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the main issue.

Okorowo adjourned the case until July 14 for hearing.