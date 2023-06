Court Upholds Ayu’s Suspension As PDP Chairman

A Benue State High Court has upheld the suspension of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that the estranged PDP chairman was in March suspended by his Nyorov council ward exco over failure to pay dues, abruptly ending his reign as the PDP National Chairman.

The ward exco had also accused Ayu of anti-party activities after which they passed a vote of no confidence on him.

While reading their resolution at the time, the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum, said Ayu’s anti-party activities – alongside his allies – contributed to PDP’s loss in his ward and local government in the governorship election.

They also alleged that the PDP chieftain did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections held on the 18th of March, 2023.

According to them, most of Ayu’s closest allies worked for the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) which resulted in the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

Twelve out of the seventeen exco members signed the documents endorsing his suspension.

Recall that many PDP stakeholders have been calling for the suspension of Ayu, expressing their displeasure over his leadership styles.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as been a front runner for his total removal, claiming that Ayu is not representing the interest of the party over zoning of presidential ticket.

Wike argued that the ticket should be zone to South not North as Abubakar Atiku was able to claimed.