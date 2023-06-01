“Crush Those Involved In Oil Theft” – Tinubu Directs Security Agencies

By
Alex Adedamola
-

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday instructed Service Chiefs and heads of security including intelligence agencies to crush anyone involved in oil theft, saying that his administration will not tolerate such criminal activities.

The President also added that as far as he is concerned, Nigeria should not go on her knees as a result of security challenges while other countries are working, moving forward and recording tremendous achievements.

President Tinubu led this out in his official meeting with Security and intelligence heads led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting that lasted about two hours, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Bafana Monguno (retd), said the President has directed heads of security agencies to come out with their blueprints.

He said it was an appraisal meeting for the President to get a briefing on the activities of the different security formations and for him to tell them his own philosophy and what he expects from the security heads.

He said, “The President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces has just concluded a meeting of the general security appraisal committee consisting of the Chief of Staff service chiefs Inspector General of Police, and heads of the intelligence agencies.

READ MORE: Fuel Scarcity: Tinubu’s Supporters Now Unable To Go To Work – Sowore

“This is the very first meeting he’s had with the heads of the security agencies. The meeting lasted for two hours.

“Having been briefed by the participants of the meeting, Mr President, addressed prevailing issues confronting the nation in terms of insecurity and also mentioned his own philosophy towards dealing with national security issues.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR