Customs Lifts Ban On Export Of Processed Wood, Charcoal, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced a conditional lifting of ban on export of processed wood, charcoal and other allied products.

In a circular with reference numbers T&T/2023/CIRCULAR NO.8, dated 8th of June 2023 and signed by Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Musa MBA for the Comptroller General, the service confirmed that the administrative ban placed on the export of processed wood, charcoal and other allied products is lifted with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Customs Seizes Pangolin Scales Worth N432m In Bauchi

The circular reads in part, “I am directed to forward herewith copy of the Federal Ministry of Finance letter Ref: No.F.17545/T/9 dated 5” Jun 23 on the above subject matter.

“The letter which is self-explanatory confirms that the administrative ban placed on the export of processed wood, charcoal and other allied products is hereby lifted with immediate effect.

“However, threatened plants classified as endangered species (CITES listed), including Rosewood, Pterocarpus erinaceus remains prohibited from being exported.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, all requests for the Exportation of Processed Wood, Charcoal and other Allied Products, must be supported with a letter of approval obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“Furthermore, in addition to strict compliance with the provisions of the extant guidelines for non-oil export, you are directed to collaborate with the Forest Officers at the ports and borders for proper identification and prevention of exportation of prohibited wood products”