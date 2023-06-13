Davido and Infinix CEO: A Dynamic Duo Reshaping Entertainment and Technology

The realms of entertainment and technology collided as Nigerian superstar and the revered ambassador of Infinix since 2018, Davido, met with the esteemed Co-founder & Global Head of Infinix, Mr Benjamin Jiang, during the latter’s visit to Nigeria. The meeting held at the launch of the NOTE 30 series event.

As an internationally acclaimed musician and trendsetter, Davido’s partnership with Infinix has been remarkable. His music and charismatic persona have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, captivating audiences. Likewise, Infinix, a leading global player in the smartphone industry, has revolutionized the market with its cutting-edge technology and user-centric approach.

The CEO of Infinix, Benjamin Jaing, speaking at the meeting with the superstar, said, “Davido is an exceptional artist whose creativity and passion resonate deeply with our brand values at Infinix. His energy, talent, and influence have helped us reach a wider audience and connect with our consumers on a more personal level. We admire Davido’s dedication to his craft and ability to unite people through his music.

The meeting between Davido and Mr Benjamin Jiang, a visionary entrepreneur and driving force behind Infinix’s success, showcased a meeting of minds brimming with ideas, possibilities, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. The exchange of perspectives and insights during this encounter promises to fuel groundbreaking collaborations that will redefine the landscape of the music and technology industries.

Benjamin added that Davido’s innovative spirit aligns perfectly with Infinix’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers. We are proud to have Davido as our brand ambassador and look forward to continued success together.”

Speaking on meeting the CEO, Davido, on his Instagram page, wrote: “Honored to perform at the #InfinixNote30Launch for @infinixnigeria and chop it up with my G Benjamin Jiang and the rest of the amazing Infinix family.”

As the curtains were drawn on their meeting, whispers of an upcoming collaboration between Davido and Infinix for the newly launched Note 30 series filled the air. With Infinix’s unwavering commitment to innovation and Davido’s ability to captivate audiences worldwide, this collaboration promises to redefine the boundaries of entertainment and technology.

Stay tuned as the visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and shared commitment to innovation unite in the forthcoming collaboration between Davido and Infinix. Prepare to be dazzled and inspired as these two exceptional forces converge to shape the future of entertainment and technology like never before.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users worldwide when they need it at a price they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Follow our official page on TikTok Tiktok to get early access to upcoming competitions and new Infinix product launches!