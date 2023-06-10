Davido Orders Police To Free Arrested Youths

Popular Nigeria Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke known as Davido has received accolades for his recent act of intervening on behalf of some youths in Lagos by instructing police officers to release them.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Davido pleaded with the officers to release the individuals who had been detained during the process.

According to Eyewitnesses report, Davido was travelling along the route when he noticed a group of police officers conducting the stop-and-search procedure.

Concerned about the individuals who had been apprehended, Davido decided to intervene and advocate for their release.

Approaching the officers with a calm, Davido respectfully requested that the detained individuals be allowed to go.

Witnessing the renowned musician’s involvement, the police officers attentively listened to his plea and ultimately decided to comply with his request.

The individuals who had been detained, presumably relieved and grateful, expressed their appreciation for Davido’s timely intervention.

They saw him as their saviour, rescuing them from the clutches of the police operation and coming to their aid in their time of need.

See video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtRCH9QoQZG/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=afe6d3a1-710f-4343-bd09-06594b3b034f