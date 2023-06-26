Davido Thrills Audience With Electrifying Performance At 2023 BET Awards (Video)

Nigerian afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance at the 23rd BET Awards, on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 23rd edition of the award show was held to celebrate achievements in entertainment, and one of the major highlights was Nigerian superstar, Davido’s performance.

Davido performed a mashup of his hits “Feel and Unavailable”.

His performance made him the second Nigerian artiste to perform at “Culture’s Biggest Night” after Fireboy DML who performed last year, riding on the wave of ‘Peru’.

Earlier in a side interview with Billboard’s Neena Rouhani, Davido discussed the explosive surge of afrobeats in the USA.

He said, “I feel good performing tonight. It should be big. It should be amazing; it’s the first time I’m performing at the (BET) Awards, and I’m excited.

“I remember when I used to live in America as an African, in Atlanta and in Alabama for a while. I used to share (African) music, play music for my American friends and they love it. So, I always knew if we had the opportunity to be heard, eventually it (afrobeats explosion) would happen.

“Shouout to all the afrobeats artists killing it as well. Everybody putting in works, coming out here doing tours, spreading the gospel (of afrobeats).”

Watch video below: