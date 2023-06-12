“D’banj, Wizkid Used To Visit Me In Studio My Dad Built For Me” – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that he used to have the best studio in the country built for him by his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke.

According to Davido, his colleagues, D’banj, Wizkid alongside others used to visit his studio.

The superstar stated this during a recent interview with Omega.

He said, “He (my dad) built me the best studio in Nigeria. I mean, everybody used to come there: Wizkid, D’banj.

“I have the best studio but the studio is only open every two weeks because n*gga is in school. So, I come every two weeks and everybody would be coming over.

“Funny enough, that time I wasn’t even recording my music. Like I said, I was learning (sound) engineering. So, I had people come over to the studio and be recording. I always give people ideas how to sing hooks. And my boys started realizing that, bro you are better than all these people.

“I was like, no, I’m still in school. They insisted that I should try. And I said, okay. The first song I recorded, blows up.”