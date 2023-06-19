“Decisions Were Based On Facts” — Justice Bulkachuwa Breaks Silence On Husband’s Judicial Influence Comment

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, wife of Adamu Bulkachuwa, Senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly, says her marriage did not impact the manner with which she carried out her duties and responsibilities as the country’s top judicial chief in anyway.

Information Nigeria reports that the judge said this in reaction to comments by her husband that he used his position to influence the outcome of court cases involving his colleagues by encroaching on his wife’s, the immediate past President of the Court of Appeal, judicial territory.

Bulkachuwa on the floor of the Senate at the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly, had said: “I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure”

Following this, Bulkachuwa’s comment sparked outrage, with Olisa Agbakoba, former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), calling for the arrest of the former lawmaker.

But Justice Bulkachuwa in a statement, said her husband’s assertion is false, adding that she never compromised her office.

According to her, she performed her duties with utmost adherence to the laws of the land and oath of office, affirming that she never colluded with her husband to pervert the course of justice and never favoured any party in delivery of judgement in any cases.

“My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa. I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.

“My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office.

“Also, as President of the Court of Appeal, my fellow justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions,” she said.