Declare June 12 World Democracy Day – Buratai Tells UN

Tukur Buratai, a former Chief of Army Staff, has called on the United Nations (UN) to declare June 12 as World’s Democracy Day.

The retired Nigerian army lieutenant general made the call in an official statement while congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day celebrations in the country.

He said: “Let me also pay tribute to Chief MKO Abiola GCFR for his democratic sacrifice which we are celebrating. This is a clear confirmation that his sacrifice is not in vain. His spirits of selflessness, patriotism, and unity are worthy of emulation by all democratic leaders nationally and globally.

“Abiola was an international figure who fought for reparation as restitution for the injustices done to the black race worldwide. I, therefore, call on the United Nations (UN) to declare 12 June every year as World Democracy Day.”

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, also commended Tinubu and all Nigerians for the historic feat of enshrining democracy in the country saying the president’s emergence, the country is on a sure way to greatness.

“I congratulate H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of 2023 Nigeria’s Democracy Day Celebrations.

“H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as the 16th democratically elected President of Nigeria is another milestone in Nigeria’s march to an enduring democracy. Mr. President has seen it all in his struggle to ensure democracy takes root in Nigeria. His years in the trenches in the early 1990s brought him out as a true Democrat. Congratulations Your Excellency.

“I also congratulate Nigerians for their resilience since 1999 to ensure democracy is sustained through their votes.

“With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Nigeria’s Democratic saddle, his Renewed Hope Agenda is a sure way to Nigeria’s greatness in all ramifications of national development.

“Mr. President has started in the right direction. Therefore, it is incumbent on us as Nigerians to support him to achieve his vision.”