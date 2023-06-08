Democracy Day: FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, June 12, 2023, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The announcement was stated in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, conveyed the government’s congratulations to all Nigerians on this occasion.

Dr. Oluwatoyin said that Nigeria’s journey to democracy, like many other nations, has experienced both trials and triumphs.

She said, “Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

“On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.”

The permanent secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.