Democracy Day: INEC, APC Rigging Dishonored Abiola’s Memory – PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of dishonouring the memory of Chief MKO Abiola, for whom Nigerians celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day.

The PDP expressed that it found it distasteful and unacceptable to observe Democracy Day under a regime that, in its view, violated democracy through alleged rigging in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the party came second in the last presidential election with total vote of 6,984,520 through the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP, in their quest of challenging the victory of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, filled up series of petitions to recover the alleged stolen mandate.

According to the party in a statement issued on Democracy Day, signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba said, “The barefaced manipulations of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), amounts to an unpardonable assault and rape of democracy and disregard for the will of the people; the very ills which Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.

“June 12 epitomizes the struggle by Nigerians against the corrupt, manipulative and anti-democratic system; against injustice, impunity and electoral fraud which INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, now represents.

“It is indeed heartrending that all the steady progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in reforming our electoral system have been completely wiped off by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party however urges Nigerians not to despair but remain optimistic and law-abiding in their hope for a better nation which they earnestly yearn for.

“The PDP charges all the leaders at all levels across the country to be guided by the essence of June 12 by always adhering to the principles of democracy in the overall interest of the Nigerians people.”