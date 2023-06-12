Democracy: Forget All That Happened During 2023 Polls — Gov. Bala Mohammed Appeals To Bauchi Residents

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to residents of his State to forget whatever may have happened during the 2023 general elections and join heads to work together in the State’s best interest.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who made the call in his goodwill message on the occasion of the June 12 celebration, declared that celebrating the 24th Democracy Day in Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in the country.

Since Bauchi is the only State they (the residents) can call theirs, he said, it is necessary to put behind them every event during the electioneering campaigns and collectively work for its economic, social and political development.

“Having been re-elected to serve the State for another four years, I wish to extend my hand of friendship to my co-contestants for the office of the Governor of Bauchi State to, in the spirit of sportsmanship, join me in the task of taking our dear State to greater height. Bauchi is the only State we can call ours.

“We must therefore forget about whatever happened during the electioneering campaigns and come together to collectively work for its economic, social and political development.

“We owe the current and future generations the duty of making Bauchi State a better place to live in. We cannot afford to do otherwise, as posterity will not forgive us,” the governor said.

However, the Governor maintained there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who governs them and how they want to be governed.

“It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during periodic elections,” Governor Mohammed said, submitting that his reelection for a second term in office is a testimony of the confidence reposed in his administration by the people of the state following the execution of various developmental projects for their social-economic wellbeing in his first term.

He further extended a hand of friendship to those that contested against him in the March 18 governorship election in the state, saying that in the spirit of sportsmanship, they should join hands with him in the task of taking the state to greater heights.

According to Mohammed, the new mandate given to him by the people of the state was a challenge to prove that his performance during the last four years was not a fluke and assured that he would prove that he had a plan to continue to work for the betterment of the socio-economic condition of the people of Bauchi State.

“Indeed, our intention is to positively make a difference in the lives and livelihood of our compatriots, and at the end of it all, to leave the State a much better place than we found it,” the Governor said.

Assuring that inclusiveness would continue to be the hallmark of his administration, Mohammed also vowed that various segments of the state would be carried along with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.