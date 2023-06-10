Demolition: Police Arrest 57 Suspected Looters In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested fifty-seven suspects for allegedly looting public properties.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullah Haruna Kiyawa on Saturday.

This is coming after the Kano State Government launched the demolition of illegal structures in the Kano metropolitan area.

Kiyawa said the arrest followed reports that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the demolition exercise to loot people’s properties.

According to the statement, “This is in addition to the 49 suspects arrested and charged to Magistrates Court for offenses of criminal trespass, mischief, shop-breaking and theft.”

He reiterated that policing is a collective responsibility and therefore calls on parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s properties, as anyone arrested will face the full wrath of the law.

“CP advised parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s property,” the statement warned.