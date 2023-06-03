Details Emerge Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Makinde, Wike, Ibori

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has disclosed why himself, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Delta State, James Ibori met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday.

Information Nigeria reports that Makinde and Wike are key members of the Integrity Group (G-5), a group floated at the height of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis in the buildup to the 2023 elections.

The duo were also instrumental to the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.

According to Makinde, the purpose of their visit was to show support for the current administration.

When queried on reason they were in the Villa, Makinde said: “To let him know that he has started well and he has the support of the generality of the people.”

Speaking on if they discussed the subsidy issue, he said: “Yes, we discussed it. It’s something that is on top of public discuss right now. We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through.”

On his part, Wike, addressing the subsidy removal said “There’s no big deal about it, the governor of Oyo has told you what we came to do; to give him support. We are supporting all the decisions he’s taking, it shows that he’s prepared for the job and there’s nothing bad about that.

“It requires tough decisions for a country to move forward.”

