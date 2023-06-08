“Devil Behind My Rift With Oyetola” – Aregbesola Begs For Forgiveness

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has pleaded with his successor, the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to forgive him for any pain he may have caused him (Oyetola).

Aregbesola made this resolution in the Yoruba language during a welcome rally organized by his loyalists to welcome him back to the state at Freedom Park, Osogbo.

Recall that the former Governor of Osun has been at loggerhead with Oyetola, who served as his Chief of Staff before becoming governor, vowing that he will work against his reelection bid because he reversed his policies.

After losing to Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2022, Oyetola accused Aregbesola of teaming up with Adeleke of the then opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the election.

According to the former Minister, the devil successfully allowed animosity to thrive between him and Oyetola after the Supreme Court victory party in July 2019.

He credited his political successes to President Bola Tinubu, who identified and supported his political aspirations since 1999 from Lagos state.

While asking for forgiveness from everyone who felt slighted by events of the last four years, Aregbesola said he was in the state to seek reconciliation and development of the progressive tendency in the state.

He said: “Politics in this part of the world is about acrimony, but today, I am not here for that. We are here to seek reconciliation and forgiveness. My successes as governor were a collective achievement, including those who turned themselves into our enemies today.

“In July 2019, after the Supreme Court victory, we were together in this venue where we call on ourselves to be united. I said on that day that I’d concluded my tenure and hand over to the person I preferred but warned that it was left for my successor to be a good person and that I would be the godfather.

“But my statement was misconstrued, and the devil took over, leading to the rift that lasted four years. I did not request anything from my successor, talkless of being denied such a thing, but some people just feel envious of our presence. Despite all of these, I seek forgiveness from those who felt offended by some of our actions.

“After this, I will not beg anybody again. We didn’t offend anyone, and we don’t believe anyone offended us, but it’s possible that they believe we offended them, that’s why we are seeking forgiveness.”