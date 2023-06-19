‘Don’t Forget Me When You Move To APC, Sharks Are Around Me’ – Gov. Fubara To Wike

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has pleaded with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike not to stay away from him even if he defects to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Information Nigeria reports that his appeal comes amid rumours that Wike could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Fubara disclosed this during a thanksgiving reception for Wike on Sunday at his private residence.

He said: “While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”