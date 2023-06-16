Don’t Release Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo Tells Tinubu

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has asserted that freeing the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

Recall that Kanu who is standing trial for terrorism, has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in 2021.

However, an Abuja Federal High Court had granted him bail in 2017.

It was gathered that Kanu breached the bail conditions and subsequently escaped the country.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had refused the push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that with the advent of a new administration, renewed appeals are surfacing for the IPOB leader’s freedom.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah broached the topic of Kanu’s situation during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Following his own meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Dokubo voiced his views about Kanu to reporters.

Dokubo stated, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.”

“On security, I want to clearly say that there are full-scale wars going on in different parts of this country. In the Southeast, the IPOB/ESN is waging war against the government of this country and many local governments, many communities are deserted, schools are closed, hospitals are closed.

“In the same vein, in Niger, in Zamfara, in Plateau, in Kaduna, in Yobe, in Borno, we’re only talking about Boko Haram. Boko Haram is just a tip of the iceberg, there’s a full-scale war going on and the blackmail of the Nigerian state by the Nigerian military is shameful. They said they do not have enough armament and people listen to this false narrative. They are lying. They are liars, I repeat they are liars because I’m a participant.

“I am a participant in this war, I fight on the side the government of the Nigerian state; in Plateau, in Niger, in Anambra, in Imo, in Abia and in Rivers state and in Abuja. Today you’re travelling to Kaduna on this road, it’s not the army that makes it possible for you to travel to Abuja, or travel to Kaduna, vice versa. It is my men, employed by the government of the Nigerian state, stationed in Niger.

“Today you travel to Baga, you go to Shiroro, you go to Wase. We have lost so many men and we do not use, in all these engagements, we don’t even have 1% of the armament deployed by the Nigerian military. 1% and we have had resounding success. So this blackmail must end, they have enough resources to fight. Instead of fighting, they are busy stealing, they are busy making the government to spend unnecessarily”, he said.