Drama As Boko Haram Kills Own Top Commandant, Others Over Attempt To Form Faction

Members of the Boko Haram sect, popularly known as ‘Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād’, terrorists group have reportedly killed one of its Amir Jaysh (Leader), Abou Hassana, over alleged rebellion accusations.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Abou Hassana was killed along with three of his accused accomplice in front of other fighters at the Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State.

According to a report by VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, Gwoza was once under the total control of Boko Haram after the terrorists Group slaughtered about 100 civilians in a day a few years ago.

The above newspaper’s report also added that Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad understands that Ali Ngulde, the Second most High Ranking Boko Haram Leader, ordered the elimination after they were sentenced to death for their crimes.

Some sources also revealed to Vanguard that Abou Hassana was trying to raise an independent faction within Boko Haram to spearhead his own terror campaigns within the Koltafirgi village also known as Gaizuwa in Sambisa.

He was replaced by Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam, an indigene of Bama who was leading the Boko Haram terrorists in Gaizuwa before they were dislodged by the Nigerian Military after they suffered heavy losses.

Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam and Ba’a Issah were promoted to the ranks of Amir Fiye while Bakura Jega, a Former Nakib, was promoted to Khaid.

Muke, a 33 year old Khaid of Mandara Mountain, Ali Ghana, Khaid of Ngauri, located in the North of Banki, Abbah Tukur, and Abu Isa, are to maintain their positions as Khaids.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that a field commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) died in Borno state three days after being bitten by snake.

It was gathered that a counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Makama revealed that Kiriku who sustained the injury in one of ISWAP’s hideouts in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno on Tuesday died on Friday.

According to the counter-insurgency expert, the ISWAP field commander died after he was unable to access treatment for the snake bite wound.