DSS Confirms Arrest Of Suspended CBN Gov, Emefiele

The Department of State Services has revealed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is now in its custody.

The DSS had initially denied arresting the controversial apex bank boss.

In statement by the secret police Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the suspended CBN boss has been arrested.

The brief statement titled ‘Emefiele, now in DSS custody, read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect on Friday night.

Following his suspension, Emefiele was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the CBN governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

Multiple reports emerged late on Friday that operatives of the Department of State Services had arrested the suspended CBN governor.