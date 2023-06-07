“DSS Denies Medical Team Access To Nnamdi Kanu” – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said the Department of State Services (DSS) did not allow the medical team to see his client.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Kanu’s medical team arrived at the DSS headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja to give proper care to the IPOB leader.

Hours later, Kanu’s brother alleged that the IPOB Leader was not allowed to see his doctors, as they were asked to leave the medical facility.

Confirming the development, Ejimakor, via a Twitter post, confirmed on Wednesday that Kanu did not receive medical attention from his doctors.

“After going through so much trouble to advance the cause of arranging proper medical care for Onyendu #MNK, the DSS made sure it didn’t happen. This will not stand. Onyendu must get the proper medical care that he needs from physicians of his own choice,” Ejimakor wrote.