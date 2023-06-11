‘DSS Operatives To Search Emefiele’s House, Office’

The Department of State Services is likely to approach the court on Tuesday to obtain an order to keep the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in its custody for as long as his interrogation will last.

A source from the DSS in a conversation with PUNCH NEWSPAPPER, revealed that the secret police would likely approach the court to obtain an order to detain the suspended CBN boss for an indefinite period to allow for unfettered interrogation.

According to the source, Emefiele “has been on the watch list of the service for long,” and his arrest signifies an escalation in the DSS’s pursuit.

The source said, “He (Emefiele) has been on the watch list of the service for a long, now that he has been arrested, he will be spending the night in custody at our headquarters and may not be released anytime soon.

“There is also the likelihood of his residence and office being searched in furtherance of the service’s investigation.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that DSS had previously attempted to obtain a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest but failed to provide sufficient evidence to convince the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The DSS’s investigation into Emefiele includes allegations of terrorism financing, mismanagement of Nigeria’s social investment program, and the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, among other things.

Meanwhile, the Maitama, FCT residence of the suspended CBN boss was conspicuously empty on Saturday.

Reporters on the scene from noon till around 3 pm did not see any security operatives or significant activity around the compound.