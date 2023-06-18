DSS Reportedly Raids EFCC Headquarters Overnight

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly raided the headquarters of its sister agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday night.

According to SaharaReporters, the raid lasted till early Saturday morning. The action was said to have taken under the cover of the night to prevent public knowledge, while the staff of EFCC were instructed not to mention anything concerning the raid to the public.

According to an insider who spoke to SaharaReporters, the DSS is working for a particular interest very important to the president beyond what the public is made to believe.

However, another source said it may be linked to the recent closure of the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos by the DSS.

“I heard the raid and partisanship of the DSS was the reason why they raised an alarm yesterday (Saturday) that some of their disgruntled officers are planning to shame the agency and embarrass the leadership,” the source said to SaharaReporters.

Some of the investigators handling the case of former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle are to be summoned by the DSS for interrogation, it was further learnt.

“That is actually intimidation, symptomatic of what former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami did during Ibrahim Magu’s time as EFCC chairman to get several suspects off the hook,” the source said.