Ebonyi Governor Replies Group Calling For His Resignation Over His Performance

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has replied the group calling for his resignation, insisting that the appointment of his cabinet members has nothing to do with his performance as governor.

The governor maintained that he refused to be pressured by any faceless group, who wants to pressurise him to form his cabinet.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Ebonyi Indigenes on the platform of the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) challenged Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to take full charge of his government or resign from office.

According to the President of the diaspora group, Pascal Oluchchukwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the immediate past governor, David Umahi is still secretly running the affairs of the state.

However, the governor in a reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, said he won’t allow any faceless group to push him around because the stand of the group does not determine if his administration is weak or not.

The statement read, “The attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has been drawn to a cheap and malicious statement allegedly credited to an amorphous group, AEISCID that struggled to descend on the arena of infamy.

“Without condescending to the level of the said group, it is pertinent to note that the issues raised in the so-called press release and whatever they sought to achieve came dead on arrival as the Governor will not be distracted by their naked dance.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru is not only in charge of his government but has the support and love of the entire people of the state who have absolute confidence in his ability to deliver on his campaign promises to Ebonyi people.

“It is on record that the appointment of ‘kitchen cabinet’ as contained in their diatribe remains the prerogative of the State Chief Executive and has nothing to do with performance, especially for a governor who just took over a few days back.

“The governor is taking his time to assemble professionals in various areas to help him drive down his policies and programmes and therefore will not be stampeded by any faceless group into rushing into appointments just to favour a certain group whose struck in trade is to fight every administration in Ebonyi.

“As a lawmaker, the Governor fully understands the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and will at the fullness of time and in full constitution of the legislative arm of government, send of his Commissioner nominees and other appointees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation”.

Reacting to further allegations by the group that his predecessor Umahi is still in charge said; “Let me make it clear that no amorphous group or elements can cause disaffection between me and my predecessor, the immediate past Governor so therefore, I call on those fanning such embers to desist from such.”