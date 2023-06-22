Edo Godfatherism: ‘Your Game Is Over’ — LP Guber Aspirant Tells Oshiomhole, Obaseki

Gubernatorial aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Ken Imasuagbon, has said godfatherism is over for Governor Godwin Obaseki and former Governor Adam Oshiomhole.

According to Imasuagbon, they will no longer decide the fate of the Edo people, come 2024 election.

Imasuagbon, who got his Labour Party membership card alongside former commissioners under Obaseki, Andrew Emwanta and Amen Ogbemudia, said he has placed his destiny in the hands of the people of Edo and God.

According to him, he joined the LP because it is the Party for ordinary people in the country.

He said, “I have decided to go to the people’s party, which is the Labour Party and the “obidient” family. The people must be allowed to decide, lead and let their voice count.

“We can no longer allow one man out of five million people to decide our fate. It is not going to happen in 2024. I pray that LP will get it right, and if they do get it right and give me the ticket, Obaseki and Oshiomhole should know that their game is up. When I say their game is up, I mean, it is over.

“Two weeks ago, I was received in Abuja by the national chairman, Julius Abure. Yesterday, I was in my village, Ward 2 Ewohimi, where I formally joined LP.

“Today is a wonderful day. I have been received by the Edo State Exco of LP under the leadership and chairmanship of Kelly Ogbaloi alongside Ogbemudia Emwanta.

“We are excited. For 20 years, I have sought to serve Edo people. I started my sojourn under Grace Group, moved to ACD, AC, ACN and then to Labour Party. But with all my good heart for the people, few people refused to allow the will of the majority to stand. I have done my best for Edo people and I am thankful that I am an Edo man.

“I have decided to take my case in 2024 to God Almighty and to Edo people. I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore. I am tired of the oppression of godfathers, I am tired of the pain of godfathers, I am tired of the godfathers’ deception and tricks.

“With God and Edo people, my 2024 is sure. So, I am not bothered about what the godfathers are planning. I am bothered about how they have failed us in the past. I am bothered about the resolution of the people. The people will be on my side, so also is God.”