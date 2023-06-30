Edo PDP Commends Tinubu Over ‘Good Economic Policies’

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for abolishing the petrol subsidy scam and unifying the exchange rate.

According to the State’s PDP, the two economic policies already implemented by his administration will provide Nigeria with more than N2 trillion.

Chairman of the Party, Tony Aziegbemi, who stated this in Benin City on Thursday in a chat with newsmen said: “The election has been declared by INEC, a winner has emerged and my party is in court. What we will do is to live with what we can’t change now.

“These two economic policies removal of subsidy and unification exchange rate dished out since he was sworn in were spot on.

“And in my opinion, it’s the best way to go round this economy that would have been grounded if those measures were not taken.”

Aziegbemi however cautioned that the palliatives that would be released arising from the subsidy removal would determine the success of the economic policies.

Speaking on the reason for commending an opposition-led federal government, Aziegbemi said: “It’s the paradigm shift in policies that we are bringing onboard in the PDP.

“I am an economist. So, when I see good economic policies from a distance, I will know.”

Meanwhile, he stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki who has done more for his state and its citizens than any other governor, is the most misunderstood governor in the country.

He however praised Obaseki for keeping his campaign promises to the people.

While outlining some of the Obaseki administration’s people-oriented programmes, such as education and civil service reforms, health and technology hubs where youths are trained in software engineering, Azeigbemi said: “In the next five years, we are going to have 15,000 trained software engineers that would generate programmes for companies like Google, Apple and others.”