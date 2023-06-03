EFCC Detains Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Pauline Tallen Over Alleged N2 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, for alleged misappropriation of N2 billion.

The ex-minister who arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12pm, was grilled by investigators of the EFCC up until 8 pm.

Tallen was appointed in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari after turning down an ambassadorial nomination in 2015 on the grounds that she was not consulted before the announcement of the appointment.

She also served as minister of state for science and technology under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and deputy governor of Plateau State In 2007.

A source who spoke with The PUNCH NEWSPAPER on Friday disclosed that Tallen is currently been grilled by EFCC at its Zonal Headquarters, in Wuse, Abuja over allegations of money laundering.

“The ex-mnister arrived at our Abuja Zonal Command (not the headquarters), on invitation, at about 12 pm, but she’s still being grilled by investigators of the commission as at 8:30 pm.

“She’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2billion, and part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” the source reportedly said.

Recall that the anti-graft agency also summoned the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who is currently undergoing interrogation.

Fayemi is being quizzed by a team of investigators on allegations of misappropriation of funds during his tenure to the tune of about N4billion.