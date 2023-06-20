EFCC Quizzes Ex-Benue Governor, Ortom Over Public Funds Misappropriation

Samuel Ortom, former Governor of Benue state, today was interrogated at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Information Nigeria learnt that he confidently walked into the building of the zonal office of the EFCC in Makurdi, accompanied by his media aide, Terver Akase, and Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu.

Sources privy to the development disclosed Ortom arrived at the facility at 10:08 am and at time of filing this report, had not left the premises, indicating that the interrogation was ongoing.

Ortom is being grilled over alleged misappropriation of public funds during his time in office.

“Former governor Ortom is currently at our Makurdi zonal office in Benue State. He arrived at about 10 a.m. this morning, and he’s still there now. He was invited over an ongoing investigation concerning alleged misappropriation of funds during his time in office,” a source told Punch.