Eight Killers Of INEC Employee In Ebonyi Arrested

The council chairman of the Ivo Local Government Area in Ebonyi State, Mr Emmanuel Ajah, announced on Sunday the arrest of eight kidnappers.

It was gathered that the group was accused of killing an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff member, Emmanuel Igwe, and other related criminal activities.

The suspects were believed to have abducted Igwe’s wife and murdered the father of the Ohanaeze youth leader, Ajah Okeafor, while he was harvesting yams. Fortunately, Igwe’s wife was later rescued unharmed after a ransom was paid.

READ MORE: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Ohanaeze Youth Leader’s Father In Ebonyi, INEC Staff In Ebonyi

Ajah indicated that the kidnappers were pursued to their hideout and captured through the concerted effort of security agencies.

“We have apprehended eight of them, and we are still searching for the remaining two, who are the major kingpin,” he added.

The council chairman revealed that the arrested suspects are behind several kidnapping incidents in the area.

In response, he pledged to rally security operatives to search their hideout to avert any future incidents.

Ajah urged locals to avoid any involvement in criminal activities, cautioning that “no one will be spared.”

He also asked for their assistance in providing valuable information to police to help capture the remaining suspects.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Some Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly killed the father of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Leader, Damian Okafor, Pa Ajah Damia Okafor in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen also killed the INEC Assistant Electoral Officer attached to Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Igwe, and abducted his wife.

Demian Okeafor, leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth, made this known during a telephone interview with journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He said, “I was at home after church service when I received a call that my father had been murdered by suspected herdsmen. I tried to rush there but couldn’t make it in time. Later, I went to the police station with my younger brother, who was already on-site, and it was confirmed.”