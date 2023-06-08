‘El-Rufai A Bigot’ – Shehu Sani Laments Ex-Governor’s Lackadaisical Attitude Towards Kaduna Killings

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist and former senator representing Kaduna Central, has referred to the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a bigot.

Information Nigeria reports that the public affairs commentator was lamenting the number of Christian clerics killed in Kaduna during El-Rufai’s eight years as governor.

According to the human rights activist, El-Rufai never visited the families of the deceased clerics for condolence all through his tenure.

Sani via Twitter on Thursday wrote: “Imagine a Governor of a State for eight years and these high profile clerics were murdered by terrorists in his state, and he never for once bothered to visit their families for condolence or even speak personally on the tragedies.

“If I don’t find a word bigger than a ‘bigot’, I’ll coin it.”

This is coming at a time El-Rufai has come under scrutiny over his recent religious comment on Nigeria’s Muslim dominance, that the All Progressives Congress, used religion as a tool to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria’s leader and will continue for more than 20 years.