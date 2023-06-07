‘El-Rufai A Chameleon With Inferiority Complex Issues’ — CAN Reacts To Muslim Dominance Comment

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has berated former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his recent statement on Muslim dominance in Nigeria’s politics.

Information Nigeria reports that the former Kaduna Governor had allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it will continue for a long time.

El-Rufai also stated that the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu had silenced CAN, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending, not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

But on Wednesday, John Joseph Hayab, the Kaduna State CAN chairman, responded while featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme, saying, the former governor’s alleged comment “is real because that’s El-Rufai for you.”

According to Hayab, “Some of us have known El-Rufai for saying these kinds of things, for plotting these kinds of issues, and for masterminding these whole things. And many people thought we were just fighting or stopping him for something else. God has helped us for him to come up publicly and make Nigerians know who exactly El-Rufai is.

“If you have known El-Rufai for the past 20 years and you watched this video, you will know this is the El-Rufai you know because he hasn’t changed, El-Rufai remains a chameleon, El-Rufai just remains a pretense. El-Rufai remains the same, thinking he would outsmart people by playing games. But God has helped us that he openly said his mind.

“Let me put it clear that even thinking that the victory of Asiwaju was a Muslim thing shows the problem with the man called El-Rufai. You see, the problem with the man is inferiority. He is actually living in a complex. Every day he thinks people look down on him. He says things to show his might. He acts to show his might.

“Everybody knew that the victory of Asiwaju, whatever others are contesting in court is not his concern, was collective voting by Christians in the first place. Benue State is 90 percent Christian but Asiwaju won there. Will you say Christians didn’t vote? Same in Rivers and other States. I can go on and on and look at other states.

“I don’t even understand the argument but Nigerians must know why El-Rufai is doing what he’s doing. And Nigerians need to understand the game behind all these comments. El-Rufai is up to something and I am going to say why he’s doing this so that Nigerians will understand. I don’t waste their time arguing and debating on man who is up for an agenda that we will watch and see whether it will materialize.”