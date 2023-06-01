Elon Musk Reclaims Title As World’s Richest Man

South African-born American entrepreneur, Elon Musk has reclaimed his position as the world’s richest person after surpassing Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) reports.

The business magnate and investor’s net worth according to BBI, was approximately USD 192 billion as of Thursday, while Arnault’s net worth was approximately USD 187 billion.

The index data also shows Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos and philanthropist, Bill Gates trail Musk and Arnault with USD 144 billion and USD 125 billion, respectively.

Information Nigeria reports that the index ranks the world’s wealthiest people on a daily basis with the calculations explained in detail on each billionaire’s profile page in the net worth analysis.

Tesla’s chief executive officer, Musk reclaimed the top spot on the list of the world’s wealthiest people, after shares of French business magnate, Arnault’s firm fell more than 2% in the most recent trade.

The recent surge in Tesla stock prices has also contributed to Musk’s wealth increase. Data show that they have risen by about 89% so far in 2023.

Musk and Arnault have been neck and neck on Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest people.

Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook Musk in December 2022 after being in second place for more than two months.