Emefiele: ‘Do Not Mar Your Progress With Act Of Vengeance’ – Reno Omokri Cautions Tinubu

Former presidential aide and socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the suspension and arrest of Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele through Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

“This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms,” the OSGF revealed.

Reacting to the suspension via a post on Twitter, Omokri stated that it was a vindictive act to punish Emefiele for the Naira redesign policy.

The political analyst advised Tinubu not to ruin his progress made so far by indulging in vengeance, adding that the country needs unity and stability after the 2023 elections.

He tweeted, “The suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, by President Bola Tinubu, is not in good taste.

“It appears to be a vindictive act, to punish Mr Emefiele for the patriotic Naira redesign policy, which was meant, among other things, to reduce the impact of money on the #NigerianElections2023.

“President Tinubu started well. Indeed, I have had cause to praise him. But he should not mar the progress he has made by this act of seeming vengeance. The country needs unity and stability after a fractious election. Now is the time for appeasement, not punishment. It is hoped that the President will reconsider his actions for the nation’s greater good.”

In another post on Saturday, he queried, “Where is Godwin Emefiele?

“The Tinubu administration should not lock him up and begin to make public allegations against him. This is precisely what Buhari did to Jonathan administration officials as soon as he took over in 2015. They were locked up, and while incarcerated, allegations were made to turn the public against them, without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves. We had hoped those dark days were behind us. Question Emefiele and even accuse him, but let him have the chance to defend himself against these rumours and innuendo.

“Where is he? Under what legal order is he being held? Let Nigerians hear from him. Having begun so well, President Tinubu should not continue the draconian practices as his immediate predecessor. This is similar to what Abachs did, which drove even Tinubu to exile in 1994.”