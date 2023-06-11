“Emefiele Failed To Redeem Himself, His Suspension A Relief To Nigerians” — Laolu Akande

Spokesperson to former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has backed the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that on Friday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele and directed that he transfer his responsibilities to the deputy governor, operations directorate.

Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the deputy governor, is expected to act as the CBN governor pending the conclusion of an investigation ordered by the president into Emefiele’s activities.

Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced that Emefiele is currently in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

Akande, reacting to the development, in a series of tweets, said persons of integrity would be “thankful” for the suspension of the CBN governor.

According to him, Emefiele failed to “redeem” himself despite being given a long rope, adding that his suspension brings relief.

“It was about time the CBN Governor faced suspension and investigation. All people of goodwill and those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development,” Akande tweeted.

“Emefiele was given a long rope but he failed to redeem himself.

“His shenanigans and the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN was to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people,” he added.