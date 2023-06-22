Emefiele Identified Traditional Rulers, Army Generals, Judges, Clerics As Alleged Accomplices In Corruption Saga – DSS Soure

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, currently in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody, has reportedly identified the involvement of high-ranking officials, including traditional rulers, army generals, and judges, as accomplices.

DSS sources who spoke with Sahara Reporters said that Emefiele has been “cooperating with investigators,” and recounting instances of how he gave money to these influential figures during his tenure.

Recall that Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were relieved of their duties by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration following allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

According to the platform, Emefiele had implicated Bawa in a scam involving the redesign of the Nigeria’s currency.

The details from DSS sources however revealed that Emefiele is divulging significant information in the mismanagement of Nigeria’s apex bank.

“As per Emefiele, he is cooperating with investigators and revealing a lot. Emefiele corrupted and bribed almost every major traditional ruler, army generals, some judges and clerics.

READ ALSO: DSS Recovers 18 Bags Of Currency, Documents From Emefiele’s Residence

“Almost all the CBN directors are also being quizzed and they too are cooperating,” the source was quoted as saying,

Recall also that in 2022, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, along with Emefiele, announced new designs for the N200, N500, and N1,000 Naira notes — a policy that sparked cash crisis, resulting in a shortage of Naira notes and long lines at banks and Automated Teller Machines.

Emefiele and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, allegedly approached Bawa to suggest the redesign of the Naira to prevent potential money laundering during the 2023 election, which they suspected to be aided by large cash reserves of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Emefiele who is currently cooling his feet in the cell of the DSS is the reason why the EFCC chairman has been detained overnight. Emefiele who is cooperating with the DSS claimed that Bawa was the one who raised a memo to former President Muhammadu Buhari, asking that the Naira should be redesigned to stem money laundering during the 2023 election.

“Bawa confronted him that he (Emefiele) and the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Malami were the ones that came to him to raise the memo because they suspected Tinubu had warehouses stuffed with naira notes,” the source said.