Emefiele Should Not Be Made Scapegoat For Buhari’s Sins – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Omokri said Tinubu should allow Emefiele defend himself of any allegation raised against him.

Reno further stated that it is unfair to handcuff the former CBN governor whilst Buhari and the former governor of Kaduna, Nasir El Rufai are free men.

He wrote: “I am not saying Emefiele is above arrest. However, accusing him of funding Unknown Gunmen is far-fetched. This is about the Naira redesign policy, and Emefiele is being punished because it is felt that the policy was against President Bola Tinubu.

“That is why he was handcuffed (I saw the video). The plan to treat Emefiele like Sambo Dasuki and keep him in detention while negative things are leaked to the media against him is anti-democratic. He should be treated with respect and allowed to speak to his lawyers and his family.

READ MORE: Emefiele: ‘Do Not Mar Your Progress With Act Of Vengeance’ – Reno Omokri Cautions Tinubu

“He must not be made a scapegoat for Buhari’s sins because he is an Igbo-speaking minority from the South-South. Nigerians should not allow the pains they felt during the Naira redesign policy to poison their minds against Emefiele. Emefiele is handcuffed while Buhari relaxes in Daura, and El-Rufai is Villa bound.

“While there was food on Emefiele’s plate he was wined and dined by the cabal. Now that the food is gone, the plate is seen to be dirty, while those who ate from it are enjoying retirement in Daura and Niger Republic? Where is the justice?”